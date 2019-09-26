Take the pledge to vote

Malaika Arora Looks Gorgeous at Vogue Beauty Awards, Beau Arjun Kapoor’s Reaction Sets Internet on Fire

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram pictures from Vogue Beauty Awards are impressing her fans and beau Arjun Kapoor's comment on the picture has set the Internet on fire.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Vogue Beauty Awards on Wednesday, concluded its 2019 edition and who's who of Bollywood graced the event with their stylish presence. The event saw popular names like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Malaika Arora among other celebrities impressing their fans with their sartorial choice.

Of all, Malaika Arora looked the most stunning. The 45-year-old Bollywood actor and dancer wore a white corset gown, turning all eyes and cameras to her attention.

Malaika also shared some pictures of her gorgeous look on Instagram. Check out the pictures below.

In her Instagram post, Malaika mentioned that the lovely corset gown was designed by Norwegian designer Kristian Aadnevik. The gown has a thigh-high slit with a plunging neckline. She complimented the dress with a wine coloured lip colour and a pair of nude coloured stiletto. The actress-model kept her hair open.

Just like her fans, beau Arjun Kapoor was also impressed by Malaika's fashion choices. The ‘2 States’ actor reacted on his lady love's gorgeous picture, dropping fire and a heart emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Malaika’s younger sister Amrita Arora also attended the Vogue Beauty Awards, hand in hand with her sister. She was wearing a black and golden gown designed by Gauri and Nainika and looked scintillating.

