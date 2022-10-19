Malaika Arora Looks Hot As She Flaunts Slim Waist In Orange Sports Bra, Grey Leggings; Watch Video

Malaika Arora has always been known for her unpredictably hot avatars, whether it is her on-screen style, her gym looks or her sartorial fashion picks for public appearances. In fact, her style journey has been glamourously iconic. On Wednesday, the actress was spotted outside Diva Yoga in Bandra, for her workout session. The diva looked hot in an orange sports bra and grey pants and we are all for it.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi, Malaika is seen getting all chatty as she stepped put of her car while speaking on a call. The actress flaunted her super-trim waist in stylish attire. Malla fans loved her gym look. The actress is a fitness inspiration as she is often seen hitting the gym.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite star by dropping heart and fire emoticons.

Recently,in an exclusive interview with Times of India, Malaika revealed what is stopping her from acting in movies, “I think I have always shied away from it,” when asked about why she has stayed away from acting. However, she maintains that if anything exciting comes her way, she would like to try it out. “I always believe in, never say never. By the grace of God, there has always been a lot of interest and loads of offers. If there’s a role that truly excites me when I hear it, then I would definitely take it up,” she said.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is known for her dance performance to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se. She has also appeared as a judge on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Got Talent.

