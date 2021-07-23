Malaika Arora Looks Like a Dream as She Poses in Stunning Olive Ensemble

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is a true fashion inspiration. She leaves her fans stunned with her pictures and posts on social media. Recently, the actress-model took her fashion game a notch higher in a chic and sexy olive-green ensemble. She began her day on a stylish note by dropping a Reel in her sultry avatar on Instagram leaving netizens in complete awe. She can be seen donning a stylish olive halter neck crop top paired with a satin-silk bottom of the same shade.

She opted for dewy skin, minimal make-up and nude lips to complement her olive green ensemble while keeping her hair open as she posed for the camera. The caption of the post reads, ‘Olive’.

As soon as she shared the post, actress Katrina Kaif was quite impressed by it as she quickly took to the comments section to react to the post. She dropped a fire emoticon in the comments. Other Bollywood celebs and Malaika’s fans too shared their love and appreciation in the comments.

Earlier in the day, Malaika gave a glimpse of her magnificent abode in her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, she can be seen giving a sneak peek into her dining area where ambience lighting hanging from the ceiling creates the perfect mood for a cosy evening. While in another picture, she can be seen enjoying the balcony view with a cup of tea.

Malaika is an avid social media user and never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Earlier she shared a picture to express her Monday mood she heads out in the city. Donning in ribbed jeans paired with a nude-coloured crop top and a face mask, she looks completely stunning. She captioned the picture as “Mask up, ripped jeans, crop top…. My kinda Monday mood”.

On the work front, Malaika will be next seen in the television fashion reality show Supermodel of the Year season 2. She already started shooting for it with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

