Malaika Arora Looks Like a Vision in Red as She Vacays in Turkey; See Pics

Malaika Arora shared several pictures from her Turkey vacation, and the actress is looking stunning in all of them. She can also be seen enjoying sumptuous food

Entertainment Bureau

Malaika Arora has been a constant when it comes to serving some gorgeous looks. The actress is currently avoiding the heat wave in India and enjoying a super cool vacation in Turkey. The actress has shared pictures from Cappadocia, also called the Land of beautiful Horse, and is currently at Antalya, as the last picture in her story suggests.

The actress can be seen wearing a red dress, and looking simply stunning. She is enjoying her day out with friend, Preeta Sukhtankar. From looking at the ‘starry starry’ night sky, to enjoying Turkish Tea and enjoying the picturesque locations, Malika definitely seems to be having a gala time.

And the actress is currently enjoying in Antalya.

The actress also posted a number of pictures of the food she is having, and well, it looks delicious to say the least.

Malaika seems to be on a vacay mode, and evading the sweltering heat in most parts of the nation by escaping to the cooler regions. In May, Malaika, along with sister Amruta Arora and mom Joyce Arora had escaped to the mountains. She had also posted a picture together, where all of them could be seen wearing all whites. The actress had captioned the picture as, “Ananda = Happiness, I dont know what else to say. In a place that makes me happy, with the people that make me happy, there’s not much more I can ask for. Its rare that someone captures a picture so candid at a time so perfect that you just know this one’s going to go into the “Cant believe I am surrounded by so much love” pile. Home is Mum. ❤️ Home is US.”

Malaika was last seen as the judge of the reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

first published:June 03, 2022, 20:16 IST