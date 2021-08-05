Malaika Arora Looks Radiant as She Chills at Home on a Lazy Afternoon

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is always on top of her fashion game. The supermodel has a very active social media presence, and often shares glimpses of her life with her 13 million fans. Malaika always looks stunning, be it in an ultra-glam avatar, working out at the gym or while casually chilling at home. Recently, she shared a selfie while chilling at her Mumbai residence and looked as radiant as ever.

In the selfie, Malaika can be seen lying down in her sofa. We also get a glimpse of her home-décor from the selfie. Malaika shared a partial view of her living room which she decorates with flowers as well as fancy vases. She captioned the selfie, “Days like these."

Malaika often shares stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. She shared a couple of pictures in a stunning golden gown from the promo of Supermodel of the Year 2.

The fashionista recently stunned fans when she posed in an Olive jumpsuit. She shared an Instagram Reel showing off the outfit.

Earlier she shared a picture to express her Monday mood she heads out in the city. Donning in ribbed jeans paired with a nude-coloured crop top and a face mask, she looks completely stunning. She captioned the picture as “Mask up, ripped jeans, crop top…. My kinda Monday mood”.

On the work front Malaika will be next seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

