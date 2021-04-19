Malaika Arora Looks Sensuous and Sexy in This Slip Dress As She's Off to Sleep, See Pic

Malaika Arora never fails to inspire her 12.7 million Instagram followers to choose fitness and follow the spiritual and physical practice of yoga. In her latest Instagram story, she is urging them to stay at home. Considering the sudden spike in cases of coronavirus in the country, Malaika took to social media to ask people to prevent themselves from catching the virus, but in a stylish way. Welcoming the summer season, Malaika shared a selfie on her Instagram story on Friday wearing a satin leopard print black lace slip dress. The 47-year-old Bollywood celebrity tied her hair in a clean bun with a middle parting showing us how staying at home can also be sexy.

Malaika had contracted the coronavirus last year and had shared her experience of quarantine on her social media handle as well. The actress also urged people to take the coronavirus vaccine earlier this month when she herself received the first jab. On April 2, Malaika had shared a picture from a private hospital in Mumbai where she was seen in an athleisure with a white tank top and navy blue tracksuit and a white face mask as she received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Government had allowed people above the age of 45 to receive the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this month. Captioning her post, Malaika wrote that she took the first dose of the Covid vaccine because all of us are in this pandemic together. In an encouraging tone, Malaika motivated the corona warriors to win the war against virus. She mentioned the “amazing frontline workers" who were caring and vigilant and continued to deliver their services with a smile.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here