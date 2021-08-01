Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot as She Chills With Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora always manages to stun her fans, be it with her amazing fashion moments, to her iconic dance numbers. The supermodel has a very active social media presence, and often shares glimpses of her life with her 13 million fans. On Saturday night, Malaika got together with filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, as well as sister Amrita Arora and friends Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. This casual night in saw Malaika dressed up in one of her most fashionable moments yet.

The diva shared a mirror selfie where she could be seen in a Versace bralette, a leather jacket and black trousers. She paired her outfit with a high-end belt, a gold watch and a pendant with her initial ‘M’ on it. Take a look at Malaika’s stunning ensemble below:

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a stunning picture of Malaika with Manish Malhotra, he wrote, “Things that make you wanna go mmmm, M and M’s" and tagged the duo.

He also shared a picture of the ladies in attendance. The picture featured Malaika and Amrita, along with Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor. The Saturday night party can also be considered as a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives mini-reunion.

On the work front Malaika will be next seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

On the other hand, Karan will be making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra will also make his directorial debut with a musical this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here