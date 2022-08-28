Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In Sexy Saree, Arjun Kapoor Rocks Turban At Kunal Rawal's Wedding

The first set of inside pictures from inside from Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding are in and they show Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor dropping some jaws. Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are getting married on Sunday, August 28, at Mumbai’s luxurious Taj Hotel. The wedding is a starry affair with several renowned Bollywood faces attending the ceremony.

Ahead of Kunal and Arpita’s first pictures as Mr and Mrs, Antara Motiwala Marwah took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the wedding festivities featuring Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Antara, who is married to Arjun’s cousin Mohit Marwah, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Malaika.

It appears to be that the bride and groom had a theme for the ladies at their wedding for Malaika and Antara were seen wearing matching white sarees with embellished blouses. They struck a hot pose for the cameras while they waited for the wedding ceremony to commence.

Soon after, Antara shared a video in which Kunal made his way to the wedding hall with his baraatis in tow. We spotted Arjun Kapoor, sporting a white outfit and a turban, Sanjay Kapoor and a few other guests in the video.

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Anushla Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were seen making their way to the wedding.

Kunal and Arpita kicked off their wedding celebrations on Friday with a mega bash which was a star-studded event. From Varun Dhawan ,and Natasha Dalal to Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, several stars attended the bash.

The paparazzi also spotted Rakul Preet Singh and her beau Jackky Bhagnani, Sanjay Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Ishaan Khatter and Badshah at the bash. Videos and pictures from the bash revealed that the guests had a ball.

