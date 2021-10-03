Malaika Arora Looks Stunning as She Gets Snapped at the Airport; See Pics

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is always on top of her fashion game. She always manages to wow fans with her chic fashion sense. Recently Malaika was snapped at the airport, on the way to Goa, where she will be judging a pageant. Malika looked stunning in a white striped tank top and bell-bottom jeans. She also wore a white blazer and mask. Malaika could be seen posing for the paps before making her way to the airport.

The video was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani. The post was captioned, “Malaika is all set and off to goa to judge the grand finale of @mrsindiaqueenofficial."

She was also snapped in Bandra, where she could be seen coming out of her residence. She posed for the paparazzi.

On the work front Malaika was last seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

