Malaika Arora Makes Arjun Kapoor 'Spicy And Saucy' Despite Being Away On Vacay With Her Girl Gang

Bollywood’s power couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never miss an opportunity to express their love for one another. The duo is always seen hand-in-hand with each other, whether they are partying together or with friends. They also don’t shy away from giving each other a shoutout on Instagram.

On Saturday, Arjun revealed that Malaika made his weekend ‘spicy and saucy’ despite not being physically around. The actress had revealed that she was on a girl’s trip on Saturday morning. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun shared a picture of a Korean spicy sauce with the caption, “She knows how to add the spice & make things saucy. (LITERALLY)." As soon as Arjun posted the photo, Malaika shared it on social media on her Instagram account with a cute reply, revealing that Arjun is a fan of the sauce. She wrote, “Hehehe ur addicted…."

The adorable couple’s cute banter will surely add a dash of ‘spice’ to your mundane weekends. Arjun recently celebrated Amrita Arora’s birthday with Malaika and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photos of Arjun arriving to celebrate Amrita’s birthday with Malaika and Kareena went viral on social media as well. Arjun has also been busy with the shooting for Kuttey lately. He’s been sharing glimpses of the script on his Instagram Stories.

A few weeks ago, Arjun cleverly refuted break-up speculations about him and Malaika. He had shared a cute photo with his ladylove and denied reports that claimed there was trouble in their paradise. The couple is undoubtedly one of those Bollywood couples who steal the show whenever they step out together. Arjun and Malaika have their own fan base, and many people enjoy their social media banter.

On the professional front, the Half Girlfriend actor will soon be seen in Ajay Bahl’s next film, a romantic thriller. The film is titled The Lady Killer, and the actor will co-star with Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Kuttey, for which he is currently shooting. The film, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, will also star Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and Radhika Madan.

