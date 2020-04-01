Malaika Arora Makes 'Besan ke Laddoo', Fans Shower Her with Praises

Malaika Arora is the making most of her time while she stays indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown in India. While she has taken it upon herself to offer free online yoga and mental health sessions for people at home during the lockdown, she also gave fans a glimpse of her culinary skills recently when she made besan ka laddoo or gram flour sweets.

Malaika took to her Instagram stories and shared videos of her preparations for the sweet dish that she made from scratch using a friend's recipe and seemed delighted when they turned out looking perfect. Malaika even says in the video that making the recipe is therapeutic.

Sharing the picture of her perfectly made besan ke laddoo, Malaika wrote on social media, "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat. All the perks of staying at home (sic)." Needless to say, fans were pretty impressed with her skills in the kitchen.

Earlier, Malaika had detailed her love for cooking in a social media post, wherein she wrote, "I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking (sic)."

