Malaika Arora Makes Heads Turn as She Dons Comfy Outfit for Her Workout Session; Watch Video

Malaika Arora never fails to impress us with her impeccable fashion sense. The fitness enthusiast is often spotted out and about in the city and gives her fans fashion goals with her stunning outfits. From her gym look to her red carpet look, vacation look to her casual outing look, Malaika often gets a thumbs up from the fashion police. On Saturday, Malaika Arora made the headlines as she was clicked ahead of her gym session.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Malaika was seen sporting comfy outfit as she wore a black coloured sports bra and multi-coloured leggings. The Chaiyya Chaiyaa girl completed her gym look with slippers, and a black cap and had tied her hair in a back pony. As she made her way into the gym, the actress stopped for a while and smiled at the paps. Malaika is often seen hitting the gym in her trendy attires and it is always a treat for her fans to watch her.

Soon after the video hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of Malaika’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. While one of the fans wrote, “My queen❤️,” another added, “Super sexy figure.”

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s video:

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has served us with her stylish pictures. On Friday, in a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Malaika looked beautiful as she dressed up in a figure-hugging attire, showcasing her super-toned physique. The actress carried it with a stylish denim jacket, and she rounded off her look with a pair of chunky shades. Malaika looked beautiful as she waved at the paps waiting to catch a pic of Malaika.

Earlier, Malaika took to her stories to share a glimpse of the food she is binging on. Given how the monsoons have hit Mumbai, Malaika made use of the opportunity by binging on homemade Murukkus. She also seems to have made some Avial for lunch! Recently, Malaika also posted a video of hers nailing the handstand. The actress hopped on to the recent Instagram trend and perfectly flaunted her skills as she did a headstand. Arjun Kapoor also recently posted a picture from their Paris vacation where Malaika brought out the shopaholic in her.

