Malaika Arora Makes Us ‘Sway’ With Her White Shimmery Look, Watch Video

If you think only social media influencers can nail Instagram trends, you have clearly underestimated Bollywood stars. Actor-entrepreneur Malaika Arora never misses a chance to leave her fans stunned with her jaw-dropping looks, and her recent video is no different. Malaika is back in town from her exotic Turkey vacation. While she served some sensuous looks during her vacay, Malaika continues the drill, even when she is back. Today, she jumped on the bandwagon of Instagram trends to flaunt how well she can execute them. The actress, in all its true sense, made us sway with her shimmery transition.

The clip opens with Malaika wearing a bathrobe and sporting a no-makeup look. She lip-syncs the song Sway perfectly, and her transition is drop-dead gorgeous. Post the transition, Malaika is seen in a white shimmery dress with a plunging neckline. An extension of the dress is seen hanging by the waist of the attire. With her hair neatly tied in an average-rise pony, Malaika opted for a bright glow look and a blood-red lip shade. To accessorise her look, she just wore a pair of white statement earrings.

Watch video:

The clip has already amassed over 8 lakh views and tons of reactions. It is no surprise that fans found Malaika’s transition ‘hot.’

This is not the first time Malaika has nailed an Instagram trend. Previously she grooved to the 'jiggle jiggle' music along with two members of her crew. The actress was seen dressed in a silver top and skirt, which had silver extensions dangling. She perfectly mouths the dialogue, and nails all the steps of the viral song.

With her latest social media upload, Malaika Arora once again proved that she is an Instagram queen, isn’t she?

