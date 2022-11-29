Malaika Arora Meets Narendra Modi? Video Showing PM's Doppelganger With Actress Goes Viral

Did Malaika Arora meet Narendra Modi? We were also tricked for a minute when we came across a video from a recent event Malaika attended. A video was shared by a paparazzo on his Instagram account in which a Narendra Modi lookalike was seen greeting and interacting with Malaika Arora.

In the video, Malaika was seen wearing a red hot dress and standing on the stage. A man bearing a resemblance to PM Modi walked up on stage and began interacting with her. The duo spoke for a bit before the unidentifiable doppelganger shook hands with her and walked away.

The video has left social media users confused, with several questioning if the man in the video is PM Modi. For those still asking: No, it is not him. But there were a few hilarious sections as well. “Sab yaha ye dekh rahe hai ki ye Modi ji jese kyu lag rahe hai (Everyone here is wondering why this man looks like Narendra Modi)," a comment read. “He is not Modi 😂😂 Malaika se dhyan hatega tabhi toh pata chalega na (If you’ll can look away from Malaika, you’ll know it’s not him)," another joked. “Lol carbon copy of Modi Ji," a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Malaika is gearing up for her OTT debut. She will be seen in her own reality show, Moving In With Malaika. Slated to release on December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar, the show will feature not only the actress but also feature guest appearances of her friends and family. Malaika’s reality show will revolve around her family, friends, and work. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the new show. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her.

The trailer of the show dropped on Tuesday in which Malaika took a dig at her ‘acting career’ and being trolled for just walking.

