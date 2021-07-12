Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar Reunite for Supermodel of the Year 2

Model and TV presenter Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman to announce that the second season of their fashion reality show Supermodel of the Year has begun filming. Anusha also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets.

In the selfie, Malaika can be seen in a sequined animal print dress. Milind, on the other hand, could be seen in a black leather suit. Anusha captioned the selfie, “Hey Hey M&M"

Anusha also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. She shared a picture from the stage, as well as a selfie.

Malaika also shared a video from the sets on her Instagram stories. She also shared a BTS image doing her makeup for the show.

Meanwhile, Malaika, who is a fitness enthusiast took to Instagram to share a reel to show how to lose belly fat in 5 days. Take a look below:

She also shared a picture of herself in a pink tank top and ripped jeans. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Malaika was last seen as a judge in India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Milind was last seen in the OTT series Paurashpur and will be next seen in Four More Shots Please! season 2.

On the other hand, Anusha recently made headlines after her public split with actor Karan Kundra. She was last seen in the first season of Supermodel of the Year.

