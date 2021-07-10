Malaika Arora Misses 'Strutting Down the Ramp', Shares Video

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a video montage of her featuring her different looks from the numerous ramps she has walked on. Along with the video that has been edited by chef Saurabh Bhanage, Malaika wrote she misses walking down the ramp and misses the energy of the shows.

She captioned the post as, “Oh god I do miss strutting down the ramp ….that energy ❤️ (n I miss @delnazd @vahbizmehta @damandiaries n ur craziness backstage)thank u @saurabh_kitchen_ for the edit".

The gorgeous diva’s video garnered several likes and comments from her fans who took to the comment section to drop fire and heart emojis.

Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her new hair highlights. She looked gorgeous wearing her hair in loose waves and centred in a middle parting. Malaika’s light golden highlights are a major change from the darker colour that she previously had.

Malaika recently celebrated her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in Mumbai. She was among the many who shared a love-filled post for the birthday boy on social media. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send the Internet into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together or post photos with each other on social media. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019 when Malaika had posted a romantic photo of the couple on her account.

