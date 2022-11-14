Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Others Hit the Gym After Weekend Party, See Pics

Bollywood divas Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are regular faces at the gym or yoga class. While Gen Z besties Sara and Janhvi are often spotted at their pilates class, Malaika sticks by Yoga. After a good weekend, the actresses were once again seen hitting their respective gyms and yoga classes. Malaika was clicked with Monica, O My Darling actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor outside their yoga class. Before entering, they posed for the paparazzi as well.

Malaika can be seen wearing a co-ord set in the colour purple while Akansha paired a beige crop top with blue trousers. Take a look at the photos:

Malaika Arora recently revealed the secret to her toned figure. The actress, who is among the fittest divas in Bollywood, revealed that while she ensures to exercises daily, one of the secret ingredients she uses to stay in shape is nothing but a simple spoon of honey. In a new Instagram post, Malaika revealed that every morning, she ensures to have a glass of warm water mixed with honey and lemon.

Neha Sharma, on the other hand, chose blue athleisure.

Popular south actress Pooja Hegde, too, was clicked outside her gym class. She went for an all-black look as she paired her black tank top with leggings of the same colour.

Sara Ali Khan who was clicked in Bandra chose a casual t-shirt which she paired with shorts for her pilates class. Meanwhile, her good friend Janhvi Kapoor layered a white crop top with a white jacket and completed her look with a pair of shorts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has a number of movies in the pipeline. These include Laxman Utekar’s next alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie follows a couple who desire to live independently from their family. Sara then has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be seen in Bawal and Mr and Mrs Mahi.

