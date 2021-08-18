Malaika Arora Offers Glimpses into Her Workout Routine for a Hot Body, See Video

Malaika Arora is never satisfied with a simple workout; she is constantly striving to push her body to new heights while still maintaining her slim figure. She has always enjoyed remaining active, which is why her workout program incorporates a variety of training approaches, such as yoga and pilates. No wonder the actress has a sizzling bikini body at age 47. On Saturday, Malaika once again offered glimpses into her workout routine for a hot body.

She shared a video of her performing various yoga asanas by saying that it is the most common myth that yoga can’t help you lose weight. In the video, Malaika shows off her toned physique sporting a sports bra and tights.

Malaika is an avid social media user and never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Check out some of her stunning pictures here:

Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her love life. She is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora’s residence.

