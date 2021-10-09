Malaika Arora on Contestant Touching Her Cheeks on India's Best Dancer: These Are Covid Times, I Was Scared

Malaika Arora recently had a scary experience with a fan on the sets of India’s Best Dancer. The actress recently returned as a judge on the second season of the dance reality show. On the launch of the show, a fan touched her cheeks which shocked her. When she was asked what went in her mind when she was touched by the contestant on cheeks, she said it was frightening as these are Covid times.

She said, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."

However, her co-judges, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis found it amazing. Terence said, “Every time I see them, I say ‘wow’," whereas Geeta added, “It is very rare because she is such a big personality, who will go and directly touch her cheeks? Even we don’t have such courage, he actually had the guts to do it, I think that was very sweet.”

Terence also spoke about how Malaika has changed after working with them on the show. “She has become very desi with us, she was very classy and now she has become very lazy, very adorable and very relatable," the choreographer said.

Malaika Arora contracted Covid last year and had quarantined herself.

