Malaika Arora on Deciding to Become Single Mom After Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: 'I Did Feel Scared'
Malaika Arora on Deciding to Become Single Mom After Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: 'I Did Feel Scared'

Malaika Arora, in a recent interview, spoke about the decision of becoming a single mother. The actress has a son named Arhaan Khan from her marriage with Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan parted ways in 2016 and their divorce came through in 2017. The ex-couple shares a son Arhaan Khan. While the actors have often spotted come together to spend time with Arhaan as a family, Maliaka opened up about the emotions she experienced when she decided to part ways from Arbaaz and become a single mother to Arhaan.

The actress, in a recent interview, recalled feeling like the world came crashing down on her when she decided to become a single mother. She added that while the emotions of fear and vulnerability loomed over her, she knew she had to be a single working mother. She added that she knew it was important for her.

“When I took that decision, that step to be a single mother, at that point you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how are you going to manage. I think that’s a very normal, human reaction. Having said that, I also knew that it was something that I needed to take on. I have to be responsible, I have a son, he’s growing up, he needs me more than ever. I have to be the right example, I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes," she told Pinkvilla.

“So yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions but I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn’t take giant leaps because it was just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me. At that point, the only thing I was thinking about is that I need to be a working single mother. If I can’t take care of myself, I won’t be able to take care of him. So for me, that was more important," she added.

Over the years, Malaika Arora has taken on several projects. She has appeared as a judge on several television reality shows including India’s Best Dancer and India’s Next Top Model. Malaika is also a part of a few brands as well as their ambassador.

first published:March 09, 2022, 21:30 IST