Malaika Arora on Quarantining with Beau Arjun Kapoor: There's Never a Dull Moment with Him

Malaika Arora has recently spilled beans about her quarantine with boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. During the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, Malaika did not reveal that Arjun was with her. However, now the actress has informed that her boyfriend kept her entertained during the lockdown phase.

In a recent interview, Malaika confirmed and gushed that she indeed spent the lockdown period earlier this year with her beau. When Malaika was asked whom she would want to be quarantined with, just for entertainment purposes, she replied saying that she was in quarantine with an entertaining actor.

Without naming Arjun, Malaika said that there is never a dull moment with him and because he is extremely entertaining, she would want to be in quarantine with him. She further noted that she is only laughing as he always keeps making fun of her. “For me, he super fun and entertaining,” said the model.

Both Arjun and Malaika had tested positive for COVID-19 . Soon after Arjun was diagnosed with the virus, it was revealed that Malaika also contracted it. They were in isolation and managed to recover soon.

The couple rang in festivities together recently. Malaika accompanied Arjun to Himachal where he was shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan. They, along with Kareena Kapoor, celebrated Diwali in Dharamshala. Malaika dropped a mushy post on Instagram with Arjun. The love-filled photo instantly went viral. She captioned it, “Never a dull moment when ur around.....”

Arjun had also shared an admiring picture of his ladylove on his Instagram stories. He turned photographer for Malaika to capture some of her gorgeous candid photos. Malaika and Arjun are currently painting the town of Goa red. They are joined by Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora and other friends to ring in the holiday season cheer together.