Malaika Arora On Tying The Nuptial Knot With Beau Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s love story has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Ever since they made their relationship official back in 2019, the celebrity couple leaves no opportunity to shell out major couple goals for netizens with their mushy photos on social media. Time and again, several media reports about Arjun and Malaika’s wedding surface on the internet, only for fans to later discover that they were mere rumours.

Now, in a recent interview with Masala magazine, Malaika Arora finally opened up about her wedding plans with beau Arjun Kapoor. Talking about her belief in marriage, the 48-year-old told the magazine, “I think the constitution of marriage is beautiful. At the same time, I don’t think you should rush into getting married because it is a social requirement or pressure. Do it for the right reasons.” She also added, “There are times when parents force you and people say that your ‘biological clock is ticking’. It is a beautiful institution if you are with the right person.” The actress-dancer concluded her statement by revealing, “When it comes to my marriage, I think I am not ready to answer it just yet!”

During her interview with Masala, Malaika Arora also spoke about her bond with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika was all praise for Arjun as she expressed, “The best thing about Arjun is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are.” The mom-of-one further shared, “I think we both are each other’s biggest cheerleaders as well. I can talk to him about anything and everything under the sun. That’s the most important bit about being in a relationship – you should be able to just be your true self and I can just be myself around Arjun.”

Meanwhile, on the career front, Malaika Arora will reportedly be seen with her sister Amrita Arora in a reality series, titled Arora Sisters. As for Arjun Kapoor, he has films like Kuttey, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake in the pipeline.

