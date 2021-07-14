Malaika Arora Oozes Hotness in This Glamorous Saree Designed By Seema Khan, See Pic

Malaika Arora has shared a stunning throwback on her Instagram story, in which she can be flaunting her toned figure in a glamorous green saree which she is teaming up with a colour-coordinated bralette blouse. The gorgeous has been designed by Malaika’s former sister-in-law Seema Khan. Posting the photo, Malaika wrote, “Throwback to some vintage." Earlier in the day, Malaika shared a video of her from the sets of Supermodel of the Year 2. Malaika has reunited with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar to shoot the upcoming season of India’s Next Top Model.

On Monday, Malaika shared a picture of herself dressed in a crop top and ripped denim. Malaika shared the photo with the caption, “Mask up, ripped jeans, crop top… My kinda Monday mood." As the caption suggests, the star wore a crop top and ripped denim for the glam click and impressed the fashion police along with her followers.

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, and the two often are asked about their plans to get married. She had told Hindustan Times Brunch in a 2019 interview, “My approach to love has also changed. From being divorced to getting into a relationship, it wasn’t easy. You want to protect yourself from getting hurt. But I am so glad that I got myself out there. That has a lot to do with this new me."

Malaika was last seen as a judge in India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

