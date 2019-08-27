Malaika Arora Opens Up About Arjun Kapoor and Her Split with Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora has come a long way since she parted ways with Arbaaz Khan. While the ex-flames might have broken their relationship, they share a bond of friendship. Malaika and Arbaaz, who announced their separation in 2017 are parents to 16-year-old Arhaan Khan.

While both the celebrities have moved on after their split and are in a relationship with their respective partners, Arjun Kapoor and Giorgia Andriani, Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora is still friends with Arbaaz.

On being asked about Amrita’s equation with Arbaaz and Arhaan, Malaika told Hindustan Times, “I don’t understand why it should change? Relationships aren’t built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He’s like a son to them, he’s family.”

Talking about how difficult it was to handle her teenager son Arhaan as a parent, Malaika revealed that her son shares a close bond with his aunt. “Whether he has one girlfriend or 10 girlfriends, that he’ll tell Amrita,” the actress said.

Malaika also opened up about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. When asked if she finds similarity between Arjun and herself, she said, “He has his traits and I have mine, and that’s what makes us gel.” The actress also said that the two are still in the process of getting to know each other.

Further, reacting to the marriage rumours, she said, “If and when it has to happen, it’ll happen.”

