Malaika Arora has been featuring in iconic Bollywood dance numbers right from Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam, Kaal Dhamaal and many more. However, the queen of hearts recently revealed in an interview that she was never really drawn towards films or TV shows. At least, not in the way one would expect her to.

Speaking to an interviewer, Malaika said, "I was never really interested in films that way. I didn't want to be a film heroine and so I was never attracted towards this. I always used to love the industry (Bollywood) but working as a heroine in a film never interested me." (Malaika's statement is a rough translation from a quote in a Hindi entertainment website)

In the interview, Malaika also responded to a question on trolls, who shame her for dating Arjun Kapoor, who is nine years younger to her. She said (via), "My relationship (with Arjun) is not affected by negative views of other people. This is very common."

She added, "You cannot stop people. Its their own views. People always weigh things. If you are in the business, you'll get used to it. These things (trolling) can happen to anybody"

Malaika has been at the centre of gossip news for her romance with Arjun. There are several reports that suggest that the duo will get married sooner than later. However, Malaika has made it clear that marriage is not on the cards as of now.

Malaika has always been at the forefront of promoting fitness and health. She also encourages fans to practice Yoga while sharing inspiring posts, pics and videos on social media.

