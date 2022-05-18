Malaika Arora Opens Up About Her Parents' Separation: It Allowed Me to Observe My Mother Through New Lens

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has never shied away from speaking her mind. In a recent interview, she opened up about her childhood and described it as ‘tumultuous.’ But she also added that tough times teach people important lessons too. Talking to GRAZIA India, she said, “I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn’t easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too.”

Malaika also opened up about her parents’ separation and said that it helped her observe her mother through a unique lens.

“My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms. The world could be going crazy around me, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during my formative years hold me in good stead,” she told the magazine.

Malaika also said during the interaction that she wants to be known as a woman who lived life queen-size and on her own terms.

Meanwhile, Malaika is also making the headlines for her rumoured wedding with her beau Arjun Kapoor. It is being reported that the couple will have a winter wedding this year. However, Arjun seemed to have put an end to those rumours with a recent cryptic post he shared. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a while now. They made their relationship official in 2019.

