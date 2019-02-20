English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017.
Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017.
Loading...
Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's marriage officially came to an end when they divorced two years ago. For a long time, the two remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind their divorce. Now, Malaika has talked about it.
During Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, Malaika finally opened up about what made her call off the relationship and how her 16-year-old son, Arhaan, reacted to the divorce.
“For me, happiness is most important. Even if it means I have to take such a major decision in life. We eventually did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” Malaika said.
“Even a night before I was getting divorced I had my family sit with me and ask me yet again, ‘are you sure?’ ‘are you 100% sure about your decision?’ I think that was something I heard all along and rightly so. I think these are the people who worry and care so they will definitely say that,” Malaika added.
When asked how Arhaan reacted to his parent’s divorce, Malaika said, “I would rather see my child in a happy environment than being in an environment that is completely disruptive. I think with time, my child is far more accepting and flourishing. And he can see that we both as individuals are far more happy."
Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March, 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May, last year.
While Arbaaz has made his relationship with Giorgia Andriani official, Malaika is reportedly dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Few months back, a report in Filmfare suggested that Malaika and Arjun may soon make their relationship official. The report even stated that the two are planning to tie the knot sometime this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
During Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, Malaika finally opened up about what made her call off the relationship and how her 16-year-old son, Arhaan, reacted to the divorce.
“For me, happiness is most important. Even if it means I have to take such a major decision in life. We eventually did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” Malaika said.
“Even a night before I was getting divorced I had my family sit with me and ask me yet again, ‘are you sure?’ ‘are you 100% sure about your decision?’ I think that was something I heard all along and rightly so. I think these are the people who worry and care so they will definitely say that,” Malaika added.
When asked how Arhaan reacted to his parent’s divorce, Malaika said, “I would rather see my child in a happy environment than being in an environment that is completely disruptive. I think with time, my child is far more accepting and flourishing. And he can see that we both as individuals are far more happy."
Malaika and Arbaaz were married in 1998. They announced separation in March, 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May, last year.
While Arbaaz has made his relationship with Giorgia Andriani official, Malaika is reportedly dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Few months back, a report in Filmfare suggested that Malaika and Arjun may soon make their relationship official. The report even stated that the two are planning to tie the knot sometime this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh on Playing Kapil Dev in '83: I'm Hoping to Become His Shadow
- Oman Dismissed for 24 Against Scotland
- Skoda Auto India Settles Trademark Row With Monte Carlo, Relaunches Rapid
- Amazon Echo Input Review: Proof That The Simplest Things Can Make The Maximum Impact
- IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results