Malaika Arora Opens up on Wanting to Adopt a Daughter: 'I Discuss it with Arhaan'

Malaika Arora is a mother to Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. They married in 1998 and parted ways in 2017. The actress has since moved on with Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz is said to be dating Giorgia Andriani.

Malaika has recently opened up about wanting to have a daughter. She told ETimes, “So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans.”

On having a girl child of her own, she also said, “I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter. That’s a running sentiment in my heart. I have a girl sibling, and we’re so typical in the sense that we’ll share everything and watch each other’s backs…. I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with.”

Malaika will be judging the upcoming seasons of India’s Best Dancer and India’s Next Top Model.

