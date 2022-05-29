Malaika Arora Opts for Oversized Shirt as She Steps Out With Son Arhaan, Sister Amrita Arora for Sunday Brunch

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora made a fashion statement once again with her outfit for the day for her latest outing. The actress was clicked while she stepped out for Sunday brunch with her son Arhaan Khan and sister Amrita Arora. Malaika was seen wearing an oversized shirt which she paired with a cap. Her sister, Amrita was seen wearing an all-white ensemble for the outing. She paired a white top with pants and a blazer of the same colour. Arhaan, on the tiger hand, chose a casual tee and joggers.

Arhaan is Malaika’s son with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The actress is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Malaika’s sister Amrita called out trolls age shaming the Arora sisters and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actresses, who recently shared pictures of their outfits for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, were seen getting trolled. Amrita took to her Instagram Stories and shared a comment that called her, Kareena and Malaika ‘3 buddis (three old women)’ and lashed out at them.

“I keep seeing this on comments! If and when I bother to check, unless it’s the one that comes up on top! So… Buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it’s just a word.. a word that means old?! Yes we are older and wiser but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are you folks?” Amrita asked.

Malaika shared Amrita’s note about being fat-shamed and wrote, “You say it sis… You’re beautiful just the way you are… N guys it’s so damn uncool to fat shame anyone… Tch tch.” Kareena shared Amrita’s notes to show her support for the thought.

Malaika has been on the receiving end of trolling quite a few times before this incident. Whether her age difference with Arjun or her outfit choice, the actress is often criticised by netizens.

