Malaika Arora Papped in Sexy Black Athleisure at Bandra Amidst Heavy Downpour

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. Quite particular about a healthy lifestyle, Malaika is also popular for sharing exercise tips from time to time.

On Wednesday, the diva was snapped by the paparazzi outside a Yoga studio in Bandra. Interestingly, Malaika couldn’t skip her exercise routine even with the heavy rains pouring down on the city of Mumbai.

The 48-year-old was sporting a sheer black bralette paired with neatly fit black yoga pants. The queen of athleisure whizzed past the excited shutterbugs with a wide smile on her face. To protect herself from the downpour, Malaika also carried a black umbrella.

Recently, Malaika Arora attended HT India’s Most Stylish Awards where she walked hand-in-hand with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The couple looked flamboyant in matching blue outfits. They went on to bag the Most Stylish Couple award. Arjun gave a heartfelt speech. In his speech, the Gunday actor said that Malaika makes him look stylish.

He said, “Thank you for making me stylish. I am standing here, winning an award with her. But more importantly, I am just happy being here with her because I think she makes me look stylish; she makes me look better. So, thank you. I do not believe I am very stylish.”

The pair have been dating each other for quite some time now. Earlier, they spent a romantic holiday in Paris where the two lovebirds shared glimpses of special moments together on their Instagram handles. On the work front, while Malaika Arora is a judge at the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’, Arjun Kapoor has been busy with the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Ek Villan’ which also features John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

