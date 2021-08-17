Malaika Arora Pens an Emotional Note for Son Arhaan as He 'Embarks on a New Journey'

Malaika Arora took to social media to pen an emotional note for her son Arhaan, who is set to embark on his new journey. She shared a picture with him on Instagram where both of them are facing the other side, dressed in casuals. Alongside the post, she wrote, “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey ,one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement , distance ,new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already ❤️ #allmine#myminime💕"

She also took to her stories space to share a picture where her son is seen hugging their dog. She captioned it as, “goodbyes r jus the hardest".

Arhaan is Malaika’s son from her marriage with her former husband, actor Arbaaz Khan. Earlier, the actress had reunited with Arbaaz over a family lunch. Malaika’s sister and actress Amrita Arora was spotted along with her son Azaan at the venue. Paparazzi captured videos of the family coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai. Malaika was not photographed with Arbaaz and left earlier than the others. The video was shared on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

On the work front, Malaika will be next seen in Supermodel of the Year 2 with Anusha Dandekar and Milind Soman. She recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made special appearances in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives as well as the cooking show Star Vs Food.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here