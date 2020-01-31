Malaika Arora Pens Down Adorable Birthday Wish for Sister Amrita, Says, 'Don't Cry and Get Emotional'

Malaika Arora has the perfect birthday wish for her sister Amrita Arora, who turned 42 on January 31.

The actress has shared multiple pictures with her sister on Instagram along with an endearing note. Her caption reads,” Happy bday my Amu,amzu,amolla,amutti,ams, we love u(heart emoji)(p.s . Now don’t cry n get emotional).”

In the pictures, the stunning sister duo can be seen having a blast on their vacations, parties and times spent together. In the last picture posted by Malaika, we also see Kareena Kapoor Khan wedged between the two sisters.

In a story shared by Malaika on the photo-sharing platform, Amrita is seen with their mutual friend Vinay Bijlani, who shares his birthday with the latter.

In the picture, Malaika is wearing a light blue saree pairing with silver jewellery and Amrita is donning a pretty pink saree while Vinay keeps it neat in a black suit and white shirt. Sharing a picture that features herself along with Vinay and Amrita, Malaika wrote, "Happy bday fellow Aquarians."

Malaika posted another solo photo of Amrita on her Instagram story and captioned “Our entire team@thedivayoga wishes Amrita happy b’day yogini.”

Diva Yoga is a bespoke yoga experience curated by Malaika Arora. Take a look:

Malaika will next be seen judging a dance reality show called India’s Best Dancer alongside renowned choreographers, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

