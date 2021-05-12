Malaika Arora Performs 'Dhunachi' with Anurag Basu on Super Dancer Chapter 4

In the upcoming weekend episode of the dance reality show, Super Dancer – Chapter 4, contestants will be seen bringing to life folk dances from across the country. A teaser of the episode is going viral on the internet in which actress Malaika Arora can be seen performing Dhunachi with director Anurag Basu on the sets of the reality show.

Malaika has replaced judge Shilpa Shetty on the reality show after the latter’s family tested positive for Covid-19. In the recent video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Malaika can be seen performing the dance gracefully as Anurag teaches her the steps.

Dhunachi is a devotional dance that is performed during Durga Puja in West Bengal. The performers hold an incense burner that contains burning coconut husks along with dhuno. Traditionally it is made of clay that has natural insulation properties.

Coming back to the episode, it will also have distinguished guests, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, in front of whom contestants will perform folk dances, involving their own strengths and style in it.

In a different trailer, it could be seen how Sachin and Supriya are amazed at the talent they witnessed. The husband and wife will also be seen dancing to the beats on the sets of the reality show. The judges, Geeta Kapoor, Malaika and Anurag, too could be seen showering the contestants with high praises as they seem to surpass their expectations.

The episodes that will be aired on Saturday and Sunday are surely going to be nothing short of a visual spectacle.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been quite active on social media. She often shares videos and photos with her fans. The star recently shared several videos related to yoga and workout.

