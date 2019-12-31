Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malaika Arora Picks Goa to Ring in New Year 2020 with Sister Amrita and Gang

Malaika Arora decided to go vibrant this holiday season as she is vacationing with her gang in Goa.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Malaika Arora Picks Goa to Ring in New Year 2020 with Sister Amrita and Gang
Malaika Arora decided to go vibrant this holiday season as she is vacationing with her gang in Goa.

The Sunburn festival in Goa, the electronic dance-music carnival that happens every year is a treat for all the party enthusiasts. Actress and Model Malaika Arora decided to go vibrant this holiday season as she is vacationing with her gang in Goa. The fitness diva is making the most of her time as she gears up to usher 2020 with sister Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, actor Kim Sharma and other friends.

Amrita took to Instagram to share a picture from the fest. She captioned the picture, “Goa Times.” In the photo, Malaika is wearing a black bralette with metallic pants. She completed her look with a Native-American headgear to match the vibe of the fest. Amrita’s husband Shakeel can also be seen in the extreme right of the picture.

Malaika too shared some snaps in her Instagram stories, originally posted by Sarvesh Sashi. In one of the boomerangs she posted, the actress can be seen chilling on the poolside. She also captioned one of her pictures as, “Create, don’t hate.” as she posed in a warbonnet.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as the Judge and Host for MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year. The actress is all set to judge the upcoming dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

