Malaika Arora Poses for Beau Arjun Kapoor and He Wants Fans to 'Check Her Out'

Malaika Arora is having a great time in the scenic Himachal Pradesh, where her beau Arjun Kapoor is filming his upcoming movie Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Actress Kareena Kapoor and her son, Taimur, have also accompanied Saif for the shoot, and it seems they are leaving no chance to explore the hills in their free time. On Tuesday, they paid a visit to one of the most popular cafes in Dharamshala. Sharing a glimpse from their afternoon getaway, Malaika posted a picture of her soaking in the winter sun along with Kareena and little Taimur.

"Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala," she wrote. She also shared a couple of other photos from the book cafe on her Instagram story.

Arjun, too, posted a few pictures on Instagram Story. In one of the images, we can see Malaika flaunting her hair bun. "Check her out," Arjun captioned the post. To which, Malaika reacted with a heart-eyed emoji.

A video has also been doing the rounds on the internet where Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Arjun and Taimur can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala.

"No Photo", Taimur can be heard saying to the people who were clicking pictures and videos.