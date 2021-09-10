Malaika Arora Poses in Black Bralette and Leggings in New Pic on Instagram

Actress and model Malaika Arora took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen posing in a black bralette and leggings, hair tied in a bun. “Werk it (sic)," she wrote alongside the picture. She also shared a sun-kissed selfie with her dog and tagged her son Arhaan Khan and captioned it, “We missin u (sic)".

Malaika recently bid farewell to her son Arhaan, who left the country for higher studies. Malaika wrote an emotional post on Instagram for him, inspiring him to fulfil his dreams. The actress shared a photo of the two of them looking out the window with their backs to the camera. Expressing her feelings Malaika said that she misses her son already as he leaves home to pursue higher studies. She had earlier mentioned that Arhaan had taken a gap year from his education.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Malaika wrote, “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences … all I know is that I am super-duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams …. miss you already (sic).” The post received much love from many celebrities, including Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, who commented with heart emoticons. Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan, Malaika’s friends, also commented on the post with heart emojis. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder has also sent love and best wishes for Arhaan.

As far as work is concerned, the actress is currently busy shooting for MTV Supermodel of The Year S02.

