Malaika Arora Poses in Black Sequin Jumpsuit, Sizzles Like Star Girl Even at 45

Malaika Arora is in Boston for a performance in a Bollywood musical Broadway.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
Malaika Arora Poses In A Black Sequin Jumpsuit, Sizzles Like A Star-girl Even At 45
Malaika Arora khan may not be active in Bollywood movies anymore, but that doesn’t stop her from having the Bollywood touch. The actress-dancer has been having a gala time performing at Bollywood musical projects, the recent one being at RRANG- Broadway Style Bollywood Musical Event in Boston, USA.

On Sunday, Malaika shared a picture of her ahead of the event, where she was all set to face the stage and lights. The 45-year-old actress looked celestial in a black high-neck sequined dress. Perfect in all glam look, she posed coyly for the picture while sitting on a chair.

It’s #showtime..... see u in Trenton #rrang #bollywoodbroadway @divyachablani15 @priyanka.s.borkar @rezachirag

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

In another post, she shared a picture of herself during the performance, which had been clicked from behind.

 

 

 

And it’s a wrap for tonite ..... thank u Trenton🙏🙏 A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

The actress had previously shared various snippets from her rehearsals such as dance videos, pictures from her venue, etc. before the big event.

Malaika's passion for dance came into public view after she started appearing in music videos, the most famous being Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha(1998). Her Bollywood journey started with Chhaiyya Chhaiyya in Mani Ratnam’s movie Dil Se. The iconic atop-the-train dance with Shah Rukh Khan gave her immense popularity. During a recent TV show which she judged, Malaika had revealed having bled around the waist after the song was shot.

"I fell several times while shooting for the song. I used to sway right and left due to the wind and to avoid that, the team tied a rope through my ghaghra to my waist and then to the train so that it would help me balance my body and sync it with the moving train. Unfortunately, when I removed the rope, I had cuts near my waist and it started bleeding, leaving everyone worried and paranoid," she had said.

RRANG is a Bollywood dance and music theater production on a mass scale, directed and choreographed by Rohit Baxi. This time, Tamannaah Bhatia and dancer-choreographer Remo D’Souza were among the celebrity performers, apart from Malaika. The production boats of over 150 dancers, 4,000 costumes coupled with special lighting effects. The show features original choreography on some of the most popular dance numbers.

