Malaika Arora Poses in Her Trendiest Athleisure As She Gets Second Dose of Covid Vaccine, See Pics

Actor-host Malaika Arora on Tuesday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 47-year-old star shared the news on her Instagram account along with a series of photos of her receiving the vaccine jab at a centre in Bandra. Sharing the pictures, Malaika wrote, “Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated."

Earlier in the day, Malaika was photographed stepping out of the vaccination centre. She even waved at the paparazzi and posed for them in her stylish athleisure. Needless to say, Malaika always manages to turn her exercise gear into an inspiring ensemble. Check out the video here:

Malaika had received her first jab of the vaccine in April. At the time, the actress had shared, “I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether! Let’s go, Warriors, let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don’t forget to take yours soon!" She had also given a shout-out to frontline healthcare staff for being “caring and vigilant".

The actor, known for featuring in movies such as “Dil Se", “Kaante", “Kaal" and “EMI", had contracted the virus in September 2020. She recovered after briefly quarantining at her home.

