Malaika Arora Poses Up a Storm in Beach Photo Shoot in Maldives

Malaika Arora was recently in the Maldives and it seems it wasn't just for a vacation. The diva was by the beach in the seaside destination, posing up a storm for a magazine photo shoot.

The television personality and fitness enthusiast shot for Travel+Leisure magazine's August issue in Maldives. She shared the cover and a bunch of photos from the shoot on social media as friends and fans showered her with compliments.

The cover shows the 45-year-old posing on a rocky patch by the blue sea, her skirt billowing in the breeze. Her sister Amrita Arora was one of the first to comment on the photo, calling it 'amaze'. One fan wrote, "No one can beat u...... U r super hot n a role model Of fitness for others (sic)", while another said, "Awesome like always".

She also shared two more photos from the shoot - one a close-up of her in a ruffled dress in earthy tones, while the other was a black and white shot of Malaika in a black outfit. Take a look:

Malaika and sister Amrita were spotted twinning in white tops and blue denims at a restaurant. She shared the picture on Instagram, mentioning how the two "think alike". "Accidental twinning with the sis... coz we think alike. We got our looks from our mama," Malaika captioned the image.

Another person who is always ready to show some love to Malaika's photos is beau Arjun Kapoor. The two took a long time to admit their relationship in public, but now that they have, Malaika is not shying away from talking about it.

Opening up about the same in a recent interview, Malaika said taking second chance at love is still considered taboo in India. "It is a taboo because there are a lot of situations and issues that need to be tackled in our country, though I think the issue needs to be looked at with an open mind... I'm thinking of making the most of second chances. I think everybody should be given a second chance," said Malaika, who was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan and has a son with him.

