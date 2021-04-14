Malaika Arora Poses With Enormous Engagement Ring, Fans Tag Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora recently stunned fans when she posed with a stunning engagement ring on Instagram. The Bollywood diva took to the photo-sharing app to flaunt the enormous rock.

She wrote, “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it. Happiness Starts Here!!! (sic)." Malaika is not engaged, but promoting a jewelry brand. However, this did not stop fans from asking about Malaika’s boyfriend, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. “@arjunkapoor, buy her the ring," one fan wrote. Another said, “Mujhe laga arjun kapoor ne di hai (I thought Arjun Kapoor gave her the ring)."

Arjun and Malaika have reportedly been in a relationship since 2018. The duo often make appearances on each other’s social media.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan but they got divorced in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. They share a son named Arhaan. Arbaaz is dating model Giorgia Andriani.

On the work front, Malaika recently judged the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Malaika was also spotted in a Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. However, she had only a special appearance in the show. She will be next seen in new reality show Star Vs Food with Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here