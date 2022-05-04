Malaika Arora Posts Loved-up Pic With Her 'Forever Companion' And No, It's Not Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram post features her “forever companion”. The 48-year-old fitness icon and entrepreneur shared a picture from her living room on Tuesday where she was spotted with her pet dog. Malaika and her canine buddy Casper were seen lounging on a sofa in the latest Instagram post shared by the model. Malaika was spotted in a no-make-up look as she spent the festival of Eid at her home along with her pet dog who accompanied her. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Malaika described Casper as her “forever companion”.

Malaika’s latest post on Instagram has received reactions from her followers as well. One of the comments by a fan read, “Aww so cute. God bless you.” Another user commented on the Instagram post shared by Malaika, “So gorgeous and beautiful.”

Malaika’s latest Instagram Story updates also offer us a glimpse into the Eid celebrations that unfolded at her home. The model shared pictures of the sumptuous feast she enjoyed marking the festival.

In an earlier Instagram Reel shared by the model, Malaika was seen celebrating Casper’s birthday. The Instagram Reel shared on February 16 showed Malaika playing with Casper and wishing him a happy birthday. The video featured Malaika in a red dress as she sat down with Casper and fed him his birthday cake. Sharing the Instagram Reel on the social media platform, Malaika wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my love. Birthday boy Casper.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the reality show judge shared an inspiring quote on Instagram Story. The quote shared by Malaika read, “Don’t worry about failures, worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try.”

Malaika had recently met with an accident as her vehicle collided with another on Mumbai-Pune expressway. The celebrity is doing fine now and is back to work.

