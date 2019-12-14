Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Malaika Arora Posts Pic of U2 as Band Prepares for Magical Sunday Concert

Malaika Arora has been updating her Insta stories with images of Irish band U2, set to perform in Mumbai on December 15.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Malaika Arora Posts Pic of U2 as Band Prepares for Magical Sunday Concert
U2 (L), Malaika Arora

U2 has arrived in India for their concert in Mumbai on Sunday in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Many Bollywood celebrities are expected to turn up at the event and the night is going to be one helluva ride with Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. The band stepped out of the Mumbai airport on Thursday.

The band is popular for hits like "With or without you", "I still haven't found what I'm looking for" and "Beautiful day".

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will be opening for U2 when the Irish rock band performs in Mumbai on December 15. Rahman's performance will also feature his two daughters.

Rahman will perform "Ahimsa", a collaborative single with the rock band, according to sources.

Upon their arrival, Malaika Arora posted pic of the band to show her enthusiasm for the artists performing during the night. Malakia seems fascinated by U2 and has been putting pics of the band to express her pleasure. The band is famous for making romantic mellow, tracks as well and are expected to put on a show on Sunday during their performance.

Read: Arjun Kapoor Says Aditya Chopra Rejected Him Three to Four Times Before Ishaqzaade

U2

Screenshot from Malaika Arora's Instagram

This is U2's first ever performance in India.

"We can't wait to experience the culture of India first hand, a place that brings together the modern and the ancient all at once," guitarist The Edge had said in an interview.

The year 2019 will also see the release of four highlights from U2's catalogue of songs, remixed by local Indian artistes, coming soon on all streaming platforms.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram