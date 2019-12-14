Malaika Arora Posts Pic of U2 as Band Prepares for Magical Sunday Concert
Malaika Arora has been updating her Insta stories with images of Irish band U2, set to perform in Mumbai on December 15.
U2 (L), Malaika Arora
U2 has arrived in India for their concert in Mumbai on Sunday in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Many Bollywood celebrities are expected to turn up at the event and the night is going to be one helluva ride with Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. The band stepped out of the Mumbai airport on Thursday.
View this post on Instagram
It was the show The World This Week on Doordarshan I used to record that entire show on Vhs and once .I saw their music video #Where the streets have no name and from that day I fell in love with them. Before that I did not know what U2 was. So I thank #prannoyroy for introducing these guys and today I was lucky to meet them in person at the airport and even clicked a picture with Bono 🔥🔥🔥 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani #u2
View this post on Instagram
See the stone set in your eyes See the thorn twist in your side I'll wait for you Sleight of hand and twist of fate On a bed of nails she makes me wait And I wait, without you With or without you Dude what songs these guys write and made the world entertain over the years and they ain't slowing down.#u2 #bono snapped today at Mani Bhuvan #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
View this post on Instagram
It was the show The World This Week on Doordarshan I used to record that entire show on Vhs and once .I saw their music video #Where the streets have no name and from that day I fell in love with them. Before that I did not know what U2 was. So I thank #prannoyroy for introducing these guys and today I was lucky to meet them in person at the airport and even clicked a picture with Bono 🔥🔥🔥 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani #u2
The band is popular for hits like "With or without you", "I still haven't found what I'm looking for" and "Beautiful day".
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will be opening for U2 when the Irish rock band performs in Mumbai on December 15. Rahman's performance will also feature his two daughters.
Rahman will perform "Ahimsa", a collaborative single with the rock band, according to sources.
Upon their arrival, Malaika Arora posted pic of the band to show her enthusiasm for the artists performing during the night. Malakia seems fascinated by U2 and has been putting pics of the band to express her pleasure. The band is famous for making romantic mellow, tracks as well and are expected to put on a show on Sunday during their performance.
Read: Arjun Kapoor Says Aditya Chopra Rejected Him Three to Four Times Before Ishaqzaade
Screenshot from Malaika Arora's Instagram
This is U2's first ever performance in India.
"We can't wait to experience the culture of India first hand, a place that brings together the modern and the ancient all at once," guitarist The Edge had said in an interview.
The year 2019 will also see the release of four highlights from U2's catalogue of songs, remixed by local Indian artistes, coming soon on all streaming platforms.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone to Feature in Vin Diesel's XXX Franchise Again?
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Neymar Hits FC Barcelona With Fresh Lawsuit to Demand Unpaid Wages
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband