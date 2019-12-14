Malaika Arora Posts Pic of U2 as Band Prepares for Magical Sunday Concert

U2 has arrived in India for their concert in Mumbai on Sunday in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Many Bollywood celebrities are expected to turn up at the event and the night is going to be one helluva ride with Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. The band stepped out of the Mumbai airport on Thursday.

The band is popular for hits like "With or without you", "I still haven't found what I'm looking for" and "Beautiful day".

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will be opening for U2 when the Irish rock band performs in Mumbai on December 15. Rahman's performance will also feature his two daughters.

Rahman will perform "Ahimsa", a collaborative single with the rock band, according to sources.

Upon their arrival, Malaika Arora posted pic of the band to show her enthusiasm for the artists performing during the night. Malakia seems fascinated by U2 and has been putting pics of the band to express her pleasure. The band is famous for making romantic mellow, tracks as well and are expected to put on a show on Sunday during their performance.

Screenshot from Malaika Arora's Instagram

This is U2's first ever performance in India.

"We can't wait to experience the culture of India first hand, a place that brings together the modern and the ancient all at once," guitarist The Edge had said in an interview.

The year 2019 will also see the release of four highlights from U2's catalogue of songs, remixed by local Indian artistes, coming soon on all streaming platforms.

(With inputs from IANS)

