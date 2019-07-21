Malaika Arora's Glamorous Pictures Get Witty Comment from Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
The Instagram world is simply brimming with Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's public display of affection.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Malaika Arora
After months of unconfirmed romance rumours, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have now decided to go all out in expressing their love for each other. From the moment Arjun declared his love for Malaika in public, they have been practically inseparable, and they're pretty much the star of one another’s Instagram feed at this point.
On Saturday, Malaika posted three new pictures to Instagram from her vacation in Maldives, and Arjun couldn't help but comment. On one of the photos, wherein Malaika can be seen posing in a bodycon dress with the sea in the background, the Bollywood diva wrote: “Silhouette.” To which, Arjun sarcastically replied in the comment section, “Love the insightful writing...”
It was on Arjun's birthday when Malaika made her relationship with him official. She shared a romantic photograph with the actor on social media to wish him on his 34th birthday. "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor... Love and happiness always," she had captioned the image in which the two held hands and snuggled away.
After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.
On the big screen, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.
