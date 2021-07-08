Malaika Arora Posts Stunning Monochrome Pic, Arjun Kapoor Has Best Compliment For Her

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to share a dreamy black-and-white photo of herself. In the picture, Malaika can be seen resting her head on a table as she looks straight into the camera. Needless to say, the diva looks absolutely stunning in the photo. Malaika’s boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor was quick to like the picture. Posting the photo, Malaika wrote, “Jus 1 of those days…" Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on social media.

Malaika recently celebrated her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday in Mumbai. She was among the many who shared a love-filled post for the birthday boy on social media.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send the Internet into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together or post photos with each other on social media. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019 when Malaika had posted a romantic photo of the couple on her account.

Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old Arhaan. Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora’s residence.

