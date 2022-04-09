Malaika Arora Practices Side Lunges with Kubbra Sait in Throwback Video, Read What Janhvi Kapoor Has to Say

Malaika Arora swears by Yoga and this is something that not just the industry but also her fans know very well. The actress is super fit, and has been aging in reverse- all thanks to her regular and dedicated practice. Now, her trainer and yoga partner Sarvesh Shashi posted a throwback video of Malaika where she can be seen doing side lunges. The best part is- she is not alone.

In the video, Malaika, along with Kubbra Sait, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Nidhi Singh of Permanent Roommates fame can be seen doing the Side Lunge pose, or Skandasana. Even while sweating it out, the ‘wonderful yoginis’, as Sarvesh have called them, look gorgeous and have the post workout glow. The Yoga trainer shared the video on Friday and captioned it as, “#flashbackfriday with these wonderful yoginis. ♂️

Have a lovely weekend, everybody.” See the post here:

The video has already garnered several thousands of likes and people have commented with heart emojis, or fire emojis, and even words like ‘amazing’, ‘awesome’, and ‘beautiful’. Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a comment and wrote, “Why don’t you make me do this?” Sarvesh agreed to make Janhvi do it in their next session.

Malaika Arora recently met with an unfortunate car accident and was rushed to the hospital for her treatment. Thankfully, she sustained minor injuries and was discharged in a day. Several stars- including ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s sister Alvira Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others had gone to her residence to visit her. Malaika was forced to take a break from her professional commitments as well because of the accident.

Malaika is remembered for songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se, and for Dabangg’s Munni Badnaam song. She has also been a judge of several reality shows like India’s Best Dancer, India’s Got Talent and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa among others.

