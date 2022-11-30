Arjun Kapoor Slams Malaika Arora's Pregnancy Rumours, Calls It 'Fake Gossip'

Arjun Kapoor has reacted to a report claiming Malaika Arora is pregnant and is expecting her first child with the actor. On Wednesday afternoon, Arjun took to his Instagram stories and slammed Malaika’s pregnancy rumours, calling them ‘fake gossip’.

“This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical. In carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don’t date to play with our personal lives," he wrote.

Arjun Kapoor’s strong reaction comes after a report by Pinkvilla claimed that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The entertainment portal had also claimed that the duo visited London in October this year when they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The two tied the knot in the year 1998 but parted ways in March 2016 i.e after 18 years of their marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan. While Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is in a relationship with the Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

Malaika and Arjun are often spotted together and never shy away from expressing their love towards one another in public. However, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 earlier this year, Arjun revealed that he and Malaika are not thinking about a wedding as of now.

“I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going. I am a very realistic person, it is not like I need to hide anything. I am not sitting here and being coy. I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable. And I am not talking financially, I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work,” he had said.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently gearing up for her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaiak’ which will stream on an OTT platform from December 5, 2022. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

