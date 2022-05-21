Malaika Arora Raises Mumbai Temperatures With Her Latest Gym Look, Blows A Kiss To Her Friend; Watch

Malaika Arora was spotted outside her yoga class after a long time! The actress-television personality recently returned from her holiday in Rishikesh and was seen making her way back for her workout session. Paparazzi spotted her leaving the workout studio with a couple of friends in tow.

The gorgeous diva slipped into a white sports bra and a pair of printed shorts for her workout session. Malaika has made the cap a staple now, wearing it every time she has stepped out since her accident. A video of the spotting was shared on Instagram and Malaika was seen bidding her friends adieu, giving them a flying kiss, and stepping into her car. She briefly posed for the cameras before leaving.

Earlier this week, Malaika made the headlines for her holiday with her sister Amrita Arora and their mother Joyce Polycarp. The 48-year-old diva was seen sharing numerous pictures and videos from their vacay. In one of the videos, the Arora sisters were seen taking a walk through a lush green forest.

Though the sisters have their backs against the camera, Malaika and Amrita take a quick glimpse at the camera and smile. “Amu and Malla hand in hand. Off we go to the wellness land. Hippity hop, skippity jump, off we go to the wellness land,” the voiceover says in the video.

Malaika also documented her ‘happiness’ with her close ones. In the click, Malaika smiles ear to ear as she takes a stroll amid a lush green forest. We see Malaika, along with her mum Joyce and Amrita as the trio engages in a light-hearted conversation. The picture sees the trio twinning in white ensembles while they wore a rudraksha on their necks. It seems that the girl gang is up out a spiritual retreat. By taking a look at the photo, we can say that the mother-daughter team is enjoying their vacation to the fullest.

