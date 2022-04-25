Malaika Arora Raises Summer Temperatures, Treats Fans With Pic Of Her Sexy Backless Gown

As though the summer heat isn’t already tough to deal with, Malaika Arora is raising the temperatures further with her latest pictures. The actress-television personality on Sunday evening stepped out to attend an event in Mumbai wearing a gorgeous shimmering backless gown.

Malaika took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her sexy outfit. She was seen posing in front of her dressing table, taking a mirror selfie to give fans a good look at her dress. She shared the picture with the caption, “Am backkk…”

Malaika resumed work a few weeks after her accident. For the unversed, Malaika’s car met with an accident on April 2. She was on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra, returning from Pune after a fashion show when the crash took place. She was rushed to the hospital where CT Scan was done and the actress was kept for observation. Malaika was discharged the next day.

Speaking about the car crash, Malaika told Mid-Day, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it.”

During her recovery, Malaika was visited by her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Her sister Amrita Arora and best friend Kareena Kapoor were also often spotted at Malaika’s home after the accident. Malaika’s former sister-in-law Alvira Khan had also visited Malaika shortly after the accident.

While Malaika has appeared in a number of hit songs over the years, she is known for judging television reality shows such as India’s Next Model and India’s Best Dancer.

