Malaika Arora Raises Temperature as She Steps into The Pool in Fancy Black Swimsuit, See Pic

Trust Malaika Arora to make your day better. The actress keeps treating her fans and followers on social media with her pictures, while all we can do is just gush! Today seems to be no different as the actress shared a breathtaking photo.

Summer days are definitely approaching and that seems to be the reason why Malaika decided to step into the pool.

But what caught our attention was her fashion choice. The black cutout swimsuit has a train on one shoulder. With hair tied back in a ponytail, the actress definitely looks super chic. Captioning the photo, she wrote, “Lost”. Pretty sure that her fans are lost in her elegance and beauty. Check out the post here:

It is just us, or is the temperature around really soaring? Well, Malaika sure knows how to be her stylish best. Her recent pictures are proof that Malla is always the most stylish person around. Be it her recent post where she paired the Amit Aggarwal white skater dress with Christian Louboutin Vieirissima leather sneakers, or the green tulle dress with ruffle design, she has floored fashion police with her outfits. But, does this all black avatar of the actress top all her other looks?

On the work front, Malaika is back on the judge’s chair for the ninth season of India’s Got Talent. She has been brought in to replace Shilpa Shetty, who is currently busy with her film commitments. The actress had earlier shared a picture with her co-judge, the ‘OG’ Kirron Kher. She had earlier been the judge for five seasons of the reality show. She shared a picture with the senior actress and captioned it as, “Reunited with the one n only, the OG @kirronkhermp … love you ma’am #igt @sonytvofficial.” Malaika Arora had earlier made heads turn with her Valentine’s Day post with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

