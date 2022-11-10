Malaika Arora Raises Temperature in Her Neon Athleisure as She is Clicked Outside Her Yoga Class, See Pics

Malaika Arora is a true blue fitness freak and there is no denying that. The actress often drops her workout videos on her social media handles and encourages her fans and followers to follow a healthy lifestyle. She is often spotted outside her yoga classes as well. On Thursday morning, the actress was once again clicked at Diva Yoga. She was seen sporting a neon athleisure. She paired her tank top with shorts and donned a black cap.

Before entering her yoga class, she waved at the paparazzi and was later seen running towards the entrance. Take a look at the videos and photos:

As soon as Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video, her fans and followers took to the comment section to drop praises for her. One user wrote, “Always fitness in mind” while another user wrote, “The queen of all fitness beauty”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Malaika confused her fans with a cryptic post she shared on Instagram. The Bollywood diva took to social media to share a photo of herself where she can be seen showing her side profile to the camera. She keeps her hands on her forehead and shyly looks down with her hair open. The actress looks gorgeous in a black outfit. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her caption.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I said YES 💞”

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for some time now. They are pretty vocal about their relationship and do not shy away from social media PDA. The couple are also snapped together frequently and was recently on a London trip together. Prior to this, the actress was married to Arbaaz Khan and they are co-parents to their son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz married in December 1998. Their divorce came through in May 2017, after 18 years of marriage.

